Interview with Justin Wayne, OPS Returns to In-Person Learning, Early Voting Doubles in Douglas County and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 20

10/20/20 • Day 37 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Senator Justin Wayne recently spoke with Mind and Soul in the Morning on 101.3 FM. His message was clear: Activism is no longer just about protesting; it’s about changing offices, and that starts by registering to vote. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha Public Schools’ return to in-person learning, early voting in Douglas County and Governor Pete Ricketts’ CARES Act update.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha On Monday morning, Omaha Public Schools welcomed back high school students for in-person learning.

Gretna Public Schools’ superintendent says 24 coronavirus cases have been identified from testing carried out Thursday.

Early voting in Douglas County has doubled since the 2016 presidential election. Around the State

During a press conference on Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts discussed how leftover funds from the state’s coronavirus relief grants will be used.

Another inmate in the Nebraska prison system has died after contracting the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump slammed Senator Ben Sasse over his leaked comments to constituents that criticized his leadership. What to do during quarantine?