Interview with Justin Wayne, OPS Returns to In-Person Learning, Early Voting Doubles in Douglas County and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 20

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/20/20 • Day 37 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Senator Justin Wayne recently spoke with Mind and Soul in the Morning on 101.3 FM. His message was clear: Activism is no longer just about protesting; it’s about changing offices, and that starts by registering to vote. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Omaha Public Schools’ return to in-person learning, early voting in Douglas County and Governor Pete Ricketts’ CARES Act update.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • On Monday morning, Omaha Public Schools welcomed back high school students for in-person learning.
  • Gretna Public Schools’ superintendent says 24 coronavirus cases have been identified from testing carried out Thursday.
  • Early voting in Douglas County has doubled since the 2016 presidential election.

Around the State

  • During a press conference on Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts discussed how leftover funds from the state’s coronavirus relief grants will be used.
  • Another inmate in the Nebraska prison system has died after contracting the coronavirus.
  • President Donald Trump slammed Senator Ben Sasse over his leaked comments to constituents that criticized his leadership.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Take a Fall Drive to Western Nebraska
If you’re not satisfied with a short drive, why not queue up a few of your favorite podcasts or a book on tape and set your sights westward. Go see the Nebraska Sandhills, Toadstool Geological Park and Campground, Nebraska’s section of the Badlands or the infamous Carhenge. You can also take a scenic route to many of these areas along Nebraska Highway 2 which traverses a beautiful swath of the state’s prairie.

Daily Comic

