Interview with Kara Eastman, Gardner Family Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Thousands of Ballots Still Haven’t been Turned In and More Top Local News for Friday, October 30

10/30/20 • Day 47 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
The Reader interviewed Kara Eastman about issues such as racial inequality, criminal justice reform, health care and climate change. Eastman is facing Republican Congressman Don Bacon for the second time. In 2018 she lost by a slim margin and has sought to build a broader coalition of supporters to close the gap.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- In a renewed effort, the family of Jake Gardner called Thursday for grand jury transcripts to be released to the public.
- Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has received 435,000 early ballots but there are another 100,000 that have not been returned.
- The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging people to continue following COVID safety precautions while at the polls.
Around the State
- Congressman Don Bacon is responding to claims that he has been misusing taxpayer money.
- Warren Buffett on Tuesday called an “anti-Native American” campaign mailer sent by a group tied to Gov. Pete Ricketts as “inappropriate”.
- State Sen. Kate Bolz has tested positive for the coronavirus and will switch to virtual campaigning from home.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1