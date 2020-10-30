Interview with Kara Eastman, Gardner Family Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Thousands of Ballots Still Haven’t been Turned In and More Top Local News for Friday, October 30

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/30/20 • Day 47 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

The Reader interviewed Kara Eastman about issues such as racial inequality, criminal justice reform, health care and climate change. Eastman is facing Republican Congressman Don Bacon for the second time. In 2018 she lost by a slim margin and has sought to build a broader coalition of supporters to close the gap.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the Gardner family’s request to release the grand jury transcripts, thousands of early ballots that have not been turned in and an investigation into Don Bacon’s campaign finances.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • In a renewed effort, the family of Jake Gardner called Thursday for grand jury transcripts to be released to the public.
  • Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has received 435,000 early ballots but there are another 100,000 that have not been returned.
  • The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging people to continue following COVID safety precautions while at the polls.

Around the State

  • Congressman Don Bacon is responding to claims that he has been misusing taxpayer money.
  • Warren Buffett on Tuesday called an “anti-Native American” campaign mailer sent by a group tied to Gov. Pete Ricketts as “inappropriate”.
  • State Sen. Kate Bolz has tested positive for the coronavirus and will switch to virtual campaigning from home.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Check out Omaha Tourism’s Calendar of Events
For everything that doesn’t fall into one of these general categories, check out Omaha Tourism’s website for upcoming events. There you can find movies under the moonlight, art installations, walking tours and much more.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply