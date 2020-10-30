Interview with Kara Eastman, Gardner Family Calls for Release of Grand Jury Transcripts, Thousands of Ballots Still Haven’t been Turned In and More Top Local News for Friday, October 30

10/30/20 • Day 47 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The Reader interviewed Kara Eastman about issues such as racial inequality, criminal justice reform, health care and climate change. Eastman is facing Republican Congressman Don Bacon for the second time. In 2018 she lost by a slim margin and has sought to build a broader coalition of supporters to close the gap.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Gardner family’s request to release the grand jury transcripts, thousands of early ballots that have not been turned in and an investigation into Don Bacon’s campaign finances.

Top Local Stories

