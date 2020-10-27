Interview with Marque Snow, Trump Visits Eppley Airfield Today, Omaha City Council Revisits Mask Mandate Extension and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 27

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/27/20 • Day 44 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

After serving on the Omaha Public Schools board for almost eight years, Snow is competing against John Cavanaugh in District 9, which he considers Nebraska’s most progressive district. It encompasses the Midtown, Leavenworth, Field Club, Hanscom, and Metcalfe neighborhoods. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a possible mask mandate extension in Omaha, an inmate who was mistakenly discharged and new positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska prisons.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

  • Nebraska tallied 5,796 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period that ended Saturday, and Douglas County added 1,661 cases for the same period.
  • The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the Work Ethic Camp in McCook is on quarantine status after an inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
  • Lincoln police have made arrests in a series of Molotov cocktail arsons from May 31 to June 1.

What to do during quarantine?

https://campaign-image.com/zohocampaigns/3946000027894004_zc_v3_1603813032860_b_36j_located_at_strategic_air_and_space_museum_in_ashland_ne_1536x771.jpgFrom our list of things to do during quarantine:

See the Rockets and Planes
The Strategic Air Command Space Museum in Ashland is a perfect place to spend an afternoon exploring its amazing collection of aircraft, rockets, missiles and other special and permanent exhibits. Don’t tell the kids, but it’s designed to be a rich learning environment designed for the budding scientist or engineer.

Daily Comic

