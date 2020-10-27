Interview with Marque Snow, Trump Visits Eppley Airfield Today, Omaha City Council Revisits Mask Mandate Extension and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 27

10/27/20 • Day 44 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
After serving on the Omaha Public Schools board for almost eight years, Snow is competing against John Cavanaugh in District 9, which he considers Nebraska’s most progressive district. It encompasses the Midtown, Leavenworth, Field Club, Hanscom, and Metcalfe neighborhoods. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.
- President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop and hold a Make America Great Again Victory Rally today at Eppley Airfield.
- The Omaha City Council will revisit a mask ordinance extension.
- Authorities are looking for an inmate who was discharged from the Omaha Correctional Center on Monday morning despite an order for civil commitment.
- Nebraska tallied 5,796 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period that ended Saturday, and Douglas County added 1,661 cases for the same period.
- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the Work Ethic Camp in McCook is on quarantine status after an inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
- Lincoln police have made arrests in a series of Molotov cocktail arsons from May 31 to June 1.
