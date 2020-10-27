Interview with Marque Snow, Trump Visits Eppley Airfield Today, Omaha City Council Revisits Mask Mandate Extension and More Top Local News for Tuesday, October 27

10/27/20 • Day 44 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

After serving on the Omaha Public Schools board for almost eight years, Snow is competing against John Cavanaugh in District 9, which he considers Nebraska’s most progressive district. It encompasses the Midtown, Leavenworth, Field Club, Hanscom, and Metcalfe neighborhoods. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning here.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about a possible mask mandate extension in Omaha, an inmate who was mistakenly discharged and new positive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska prisons.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.