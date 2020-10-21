Interview with Terrell McKinney, Omaha and Police Officers Association Agree on Five-Year Contract, Changes to Medicaid Expansion Requirements and More Top Local News for Wednesday, October 21

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/21/20 • Day 38 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

In an interview with Mind and Soul in the Morning, Democratic candidate for state Senate Terrell McKinney focused on changes he would bring to the criminal justice system by breaking down mandatory minimums for sentencing and the rehabilitation process for convicted criminals. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning 101.3 FM here.

Today we have stories about Omaha’s new tentative contract with the Omaha Police Officers Association, new directed health measures and changes to Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion requirements.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • The Omaha City Council rejected Mayor Jean Stothert’s recommended contract to process the city’s recycling beginning in 2021.
  • Mayor Stothert and Omaha Police Officers Association President Sgt. Tony Conner are expected to announce the terms of their five-year tentative contract agreement.
  • Political Newcomer Jasmine Harris announced she will challenge Stothert in the 2021 mayoral race. 

Around the State

  • A federal judge has denied a request by Native American tribes to halt construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
  • New directed health measures take effect today amid another surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
  • Nebraska got federal approval Tuesday to implement a two-tiered system of benefits for most Medicaid expansion patients.

Go on a Wildlife Safari
Less than 30 minutes from Omaha, Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari is a four mile, drive-through North American wildlife experience. Get out of the car and hike to one of the overlooks to view bears, wolves, elk, bison, pelicans and other waterfowl. Camp outs and educational programs are also offered.  The Visitor Center is open to 25 guests at a time, and The Pawnee Creek food trailer is also open for snacks.

