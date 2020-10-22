Interview with Tony Vargas, Positive COVID-19 Cases in Boys Town, Nebraska Reports Lowest Unemployment Rate in U.S. and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 22

10/22/20 • Day 39 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Since 2016, Vargas has represented District 7 which encompasses downtown South Omaha. He is campaigning for re-election for the minority-majority district against Jorge Sotolongo, a political novice. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning 101.3 FM here.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a ceremony remembering the life of 1891 lynching victim George Smith, positive COVID-19 cases in Boys Town and Nebraska’s low unemployment rate.

Top Local Stories

