Interview with Tony Vargas, Positive COVID-19 Cases in Boys Town, Nebraska Reports Lowest Unemployment Rate in U.S. and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 22

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a ceremony remembering the life of 1891 lynching victim George Smith, positive COVID-19 cases in Boys Town and Nebraska’s low unemployment rate.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Omahans working for racial justice and reconciliation will hold a ceremony Friday in remembrance of lynching victim George Smith outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
  • Boys Town announced that several kids in the residential treatment facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Douglas County’s health director says Omaha is going down the wrong path with the approaching winter and the number of COVID-19 patients in metro area hospitals.

Around the State

  • The Community Correction Center-Lincoln is under quarantine after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Lincoln Public Schools will not automatically transition to remote learning if the local coronavirus risk dial reaches the red category.
  • Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.

Visit Mormon Trail Center and Pioneer Cemetery
 
The Mormon Pioneer Cemetery located at 3301 State Street is the burial site of hundreds of Mormon pioneers who lived in Winter Quarters, a temporary settlement that lasted from 1846 to 1848 as the settlers moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. It was designated a landmark by the City of Omaha in 1990. The cemetery grounds are open to the public. The Mormon Trail Center is currently closed due to restrictions from COVID-19, but If you are interested in taking a virtual tour, click here: www.calendly.com/trailcenterschedule

