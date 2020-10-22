Interview with Tony Vargas, Positive COVID-19 Cases in Boys Town, Nebraska Reports Lowest Unemployment Rate in U.S. and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 22

10/22/20 • Day 39 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Since 2016, Vargas has represented District 7 which encompasses downtown South Omaha. He is campaigning for re-election for the minority-majority district against Jorge Sotolongo, a political novice. For the full interview, listen to Mind and Soul in the Morning 101.3 FM here.
Top Local Stories
- Omahans working for racial justice and reconciliation will hold a ceremony Friday in remembrance of lynching victim George Smith outside the Douglas County Courthouse.
- Boys Town announced that several kids in the residential treatment facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Douglas County’s health director says Omaha is going down the wrong path with the approaching winter and the number of COVID-19 patients in metro area hospitals.
Around the State
- The Community Correction Center-Lincoln is under quarantine after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
- Lincoln Public Schools will not automatically transition to remote learning if the local coronavirus risk dial reaches the red category.
- Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.
What to do during quarantine?
Daily Comic
