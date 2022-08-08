Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 9, to discuss a $419,000 grant for the City of Omaha to assist in crime prevention and improve the justice system.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week. Next week will be the public hearing on the proposed 2023 city budget.
See the full Board of County Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, August 9, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.