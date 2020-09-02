Kris Rey’s I Used to Go Here, OPS Fall Sports, Chris Janicek’s Candidacy and More Top Local News for Tuesday, September 1

9/01/20 • Day 72 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Memories Are Lies Your Brain Tells
Advertisement
Writer/director Kris Rey’s I Used to Go Here argues that you should be very careful when you go poking at your memories with a stick.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Your Top Local Stories
- At least half a dozen student-athletes from different OPS schools urged Superintendent Cheryl Logan to reinstate fall sports.
- A group of Black entrepreneurs is launching an innovative new enterprise aimed at helping build wealth through owning businesses and homes.
- Volunteers filed petitions at the Douglas County Election Commission to get state Sen. Ernie Chambers’ name on the ballot.
- Three OPS board members requested a special meeting about remote learning and a potential return to in-person learning.
Around the State
- Nebraska Democratic senatorial candidate Chris Janicek says he won’t drop out the race.
- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s very confident in the state’s plans for handling COVID-19 in prisons, despite a sharp rise in the number of inmates testing positive.
- After five surgeries, a Lincoln police investigator is still fighting for his life, according to LPD’s chief.
- Four more Greek houses on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus are under quarantine due to coronavirus clusters.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
The Cooler’s Sno-Balls
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1