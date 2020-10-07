Legal Aid Equal Justice Awards October 8th

Legal Aid of Nebraska will be holding a virtual event on Thursday October 8th from noon – 1 p.m. The event is free and requires prior registration. Pulitzer Prize winning author Matthew Desmond will address the impact of COVID-19 has had on the hardest-hit in their lives and daily work.

The Equal Justice Awards recognize those who have worked to achieve greater, more equal justice for everyone in the community. The 2020 awardees are: Husch Blackwell, Children of Smithfield (Crete), OneWorld Community Health Center, Charles Drew Health Center, Nebraska Medicine, and Tenant Assistance Project volunteer private attorneys.

Attendees will learn about the legal safety net of resources available for people suffering through the effects of COVID-19. For more information on the event, go to www.legalaidofnebraska.org/fola2020. Legal Aid of Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that has provided support to low-income Nebraskans to ensure fair enforcement of the law, protect the rights of the people and to address the urgent legal needs of the community.