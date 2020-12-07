Liver Let Die, Omaha Man Dies In Custody, Children’s Park Planned On Lead Factory, Computer Glitch Blocks COVID-19 Aid and More Local News for Monday, December 7

Become A Member
12/07/20 • Day 85 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Another Round is a liquor-breathed dirge sung by characters who hate their lives. Were the Danish-Swedish film set in America, “four discontent, selfish, middle-aged guys hatch a plot” would be the start of a story about white supremacy, a political party, or both. Instead, the movie is just a more muted, “sober” Leaving Las Vegas, with Mads Mikkelsen literally dancing circles around what Nicolas Cage did.
Good morning,
- Omaha Public Schools said Nathan Hale Middle school will transition to remote learning leading into winter break.
- The Douglas County Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate on Sunday.
- Designers have planned a children’s park right on top of where a lead plant once produced the toxic heavy metal.
- Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Sunday that the group will be introducing ballot language in January for “full adult use” of marijuana.
- A computer glitch with the company administering some COVID relief aid for Nebraska caused some applicants to miss out on assistance.
- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Friday other states are looking to the Husker State when it comes to fending off lawsuits from the American Civil Liberties Union.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do:
The late Rudy Smith spent more than half a century documenting the Black experience through his award-winning photojournalism. A book of his Omaha Black community images was published shortly after his death in 2019. On Sunday Dec. 13 at 4 p.m., a one-day-only live exhibit and panel discussion of his work will contextualize the impact Smith and his work made as part of O-pa’s “Voices AMPLIFIED!” series. Links are available one week prior to the event at o-pa-.org.
