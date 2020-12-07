Liver Let Die, Omaha Man Dies In Custody, Children’s Park Planned On Lead Factory, Computer Glitch Blocks COVID-19 Aid and More Local News for Monday, December 7

Become A Member

12/07/20 • Day 85 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

We appreciate you!

As we get ready for 2021, we’d like to hear from you on how we can improve. Take our survey and be entered to win gift certificates, memberships to The Reader and $100 cash!

Take Our Survey

Another Round is a liquor-breathed dirge sung by characters who hate their lives. Were the Danish-Swedish film set in America, “four discontent, selfish, middle-aged guys hatch a plot” would be the start of a story about white supremacy, a political party, or both. Instead, the movie is just a more muted, “sober” Leaving Las Vegas, with Mads Mikkelsen literally dancing circles around what Nicolas Cage did.

Top Local Stories

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a Douglas County man who died while in custody, a children’s park designed on top of an old lead factory and a computer glitch that blocked thousands from COVID-19 relief aid.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Check out the survey on our website.