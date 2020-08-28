Millard Public Schools 100% In-Person Learning, New Juvenile Justice Center Breaks Ground, Huskers Sue the Big Ten and More Top Local News for Friday, August 28

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

8/28/20 • Day 68 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Prints of Darkness

As cultural institutions begin re-opening regionally in response to COVID-19, the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery has followed suit with a secure and calculated caveat of its own. Monte Kruse: Night Light runs through Sept. 27.  

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Millard Public Schools starting 100% in-person learning, the groundbreaking of the new juvenile justice center and Nebraska football players suing the Big Ten.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

  • Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.
  • Nebraska voters will get the chance to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.
  • The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced 107 total coronavirus infections Thursday, offering its first detailed look at the pandemic’s spread since the school year started.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Okra African Grill
1303 S 72nd St #101
Even a pandemic couldn’t keep people from welcoming Nina Sodji back to business in Omaha. Having previously served the community via her African Market, Nina finally returned to the scene on March 14.

Daily Comic

