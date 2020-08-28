Millard Public Schools 100% In-Person Learning, New Juvenile Justice Center Breaks Ground, Huskers Sue the Big Ten and More Top Local News for Friday, August 28

8/28/20 • Day 68 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
As cultural institutions begin re-opening regionally in response to COVID-19, the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery has followed suit with a secure and calculated caveat of its own. Monte Kruse: Night Light runs through Sept. 27.
- After years of delay, groundbreaking is set for Omaha’s new juvenile justice center.
- An Omaha city council member wants to extend the city’s mask mandate through at least Oct. 20.
- Set to open the morning of Sept. 4, the Omaha zoo’s sea lion exhibit will give people a “nose-to-nose” view of the marine mammals.
- Millard Public Schools has announced that all three Millard high schools will start in-person learning next week.
- Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.
- Nebraska voters will get the chance to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced 107 total coronavirus infections Thursday, offering its first detailed look at the pandemic’s spread since the school year started.
