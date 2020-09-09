Laughter Over Sorrow Event Celebrates Life of Carlos Tibbs, More Charges for Former Millard North Teacher, Omaha Public Schools Weighs Options, Senators Call for More Emergency Food Aid and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 9

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/09/20 • Day 80 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

“Laughter Over Sorrow”

It was exactly what Carlos Tibbs would have wanted. The Omaha stand-up comic died Aug. 19 from COVID-19. He was 34. His mother, 50, died two days later. The event, called “Laughter Over Sorrow” featuring music and comedy, was an ode to their lives.

Today we have stories about new charges against a former Millard North teacher, Omaha Public Schools’ discussion of a possible in-person return and state senators’ request for an emergency food aid extension.

Black Bottom Biscotti

4724 N 24th st
Owner Sophia Jordan knows that if you want something done right, you just may have to do it yourself. With delicious gluten-free and vegan offerings, everyone can find a sweet treat to satisfy their cravings.

