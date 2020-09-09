Laughter Over Sorrow Event Celebrates Life of Carlos Tibbs, More Charges for Former Millard North Teacher, Omaha Public Schools Weighs Options, Senators Call for More Emergency Food Aid and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 9

9/09/20 • Day 80 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
It was exactly what Carlos Tibbs would have wanted. The Omaha stand-up comic died Aug. 19 from COVID-19. He was 34. His mother, 50, died two days later. The event, called “Laughter Over Sorrow” featuring music and comedy, was an ode to their lives.
- A former Bellevue officer surrendered on charge of tampering in his girlfriend’s shooting death.
- Prosecutors have filed two more sexual assault charges against Millard North teacher Andrew McGreevy.
- Drive-thru flu shots are being offered at five Methodist Physicians Clinic locations in the Omaha metro area.
- Omaha Public Schools board members discussed updates to their back-to-school plan.
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln placed six Greek chapters on immediate temporary suspension Tuesday.
- Twenty Nebraska senators have asked Gov. Pete Ricketts to extend emergency food aid.
- Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has quarantined himself after testing positive for the coronavirus.
