Omaha’s White Supremacist Structures, Council Diverts Police Funds, COVID-19 in Schools and More Top Local News for Friday, August 14

8/14/20 • Day 54 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
James Scurlock, Out of Omaha and the Machinery of White Supremacy
As we await the outcome of the grand jury investigation, which could take months, the machinery of white supremacy in Omaha churns on, in plain view of anyone with the will to look.
– From Out of Omaha producer Ryan Johnston:
Good morning,
Today we have stories about Out of Omaha producer Ryan Johnston sharing his experiences with the white supremacists structures of Omaha, the Omaha City Council requesting $2 million be diverted from the police budget toward community resources and area schools continuing to report COVID-19 cases.
Your Top Local Stories
In Omaha
- The Omaha City Council has requested $2 million be diverted from the police department’s budget and put toward community resources.
- A Papillion-La Vista High School cheerleader tested positive for COVID-19.
- A pediatrician says early COVID-19 cases at area schools are just the beginning of infections among students.
- Millard Public Schools has reduced its in-person attendance by half.
- The City of Omaha reached a $550,000 settlement with the mother of Zachary Bear Heels, a Native American man who died after police used a stun gun on him in 2017.
- A surge in COVID-19 cases at the Douglas County Department of Corrections has caused its director to bring in disinfecting robots, erect new physical barriers and limit how many prisoners can be transported.
- Omaha and the city’s police union will start negotiations on their next contract.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Legislature closed its session with big votes on property tax relief and abortion, as well as impassioned speeches about everything from the retirement of Sen. Ernie Chambers to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- University of Nebraska leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Big Ten following friction between the two organizations over the cancellation of fall football.
- Congressman Don Bacon wants to fund the United States Postal Service with the $25 billion boost included in the Democrat-led $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump admitted he’s starving the USPS to limit mail-in voting.
- Test Nebraska has experienced delays in testing. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is trying to increase lab capacity.
- President Trump has sued two Iowa counties, seeking to invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots.
