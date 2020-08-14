Omaha’s White Supremacist Structures, Council Diverts Police Funds, COVID-19 in Schools and More Top Local News for Friday, August 14

Posted on by Chris Bowling

8/14/20 • Day 54 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

James Scurlock mural

James Scurlock, Out of Omaha and the Machinery of White Supremacy

As we await the outcome of the grand jury investigation, which could take months, the machinery of white supremacy in Omaha churns on, in plain view of anyone with the will to look.
– From Out of Omaha producer Ryan Johnston:

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Out of Omaha producer Ryan Johnston sharing his experiences with the white supremacists structures of Omaha, the Omaha City Council requesting $2 million be diverted from the police budget toward community resources and area schools continuing to report COVID-19 cases.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

Cajun Kitchen

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Cajun Kitchen

2819 N. 30th Street
The Wrenn family behind Cajun Kitchen could have written the book on spicy, saucy cuisine, but they’ve chosen to serve it instead. There isn’t an item on the menu that isn’t a messy delicious masterpiece, but the smothered pork chop is worth ignoring a lot of the crave-able menu for.

Daily Comic

