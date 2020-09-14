Movement to Free Convicted Teen Grows, Early Voting Ballots to be Sent Soon, Nebraska Enters Phase 4 of Reopening and More Top Local News for Monday, September 14

9/14/20 • Day 1 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Failure to Address COVID-19, Racial Justice, Call A Special Session Ends Frustrating 2020 Session

Following the end of the session, several senators gathered on the steps of the Capitol to call for a special session to address the pandemic- and racial justice. Other special sessions have been called to address the Keystone XL Pipeline and the state budget.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the movement to free Ernest Jackson, early voting ballot applications and Nebraska’s next phase of directed health measures.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha Local health officials say Omaha’s mask mandate is working as positivity rates decline .

. The Douglas County Election Commission will be mailing out green by-mail early voting ballot applications postcards over the next several weeks.

postcards over the next several weeks. The movement to free Ernest Jackson , who was convicted of murder at 17, grows as supporters say he is innocent. Around the State The Attorney General’s office says Pivot Concierge Health and Banyan Medical systems ‘misled’ consumers on COVID-19 antibody test.

on COVID-19 antibody test. The state of Nebraska will move forward with its plans to introduce Phase 4 of reopening Monday.

of reopening Monday. Three more state corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, state prisons officials said.

have tested positive for the coronavirus, state prisons officials said. Some Lincoln Public Schools teachers and staff members say the district is not hearing their concerns about in-person instruction amid a global pandemic. What to do during quarantine?