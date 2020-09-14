Movement to Free Convicted Teen Grows, Early Voting Ballots to be Sent Soon, Nebraska Enters Phase 4 of Reopening and More Top Local News for Monday, September 14

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/14/20 • Day 1 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Failure to Address COVID-19, Racial Justice, Call A Special Session Ends Frustrating 2020 Session

Following the end of the session, several senators gathered on the steps of the Capitol to call for a special session to address the pandemic- and racial justice. Other special sessions have been called to address the Keystone XL Pipeline and the state budget.

Today we have stories about the movement to free Ernest Jackson, early voting ballot applications and Nebraska’s next phase of directed health measures.

  • The Attorney General’s office says Pivot Concierge Health and Banyan Medical systems ‘misled’ consumers on COVID-19 antibody test.
  • The state of Nebraska will move forward with its plans to introduce Phase 4 of reopening Monday.
  • Three more state corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, state prisons officials said.
  • Some Lincoln Public Schools teachers and staff members say the district is not hearing their concerns about in-person instruction amid a global pandemic.

Get-N-Go Fish

1706 N 24th st
Catfish can be done wrong. It can be done fine. And then there’s Get-N-Go. In spite of the hurry you hear in their name, the time is taken to season each dish to perfection.

