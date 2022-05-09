Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Mutual of Omaha: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on a redevelopment agreement for the future site of Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters. The city will transfer the W. Dale Clark Library site at 215 S 15th Street in exchange for the existing parking structures at Mutual’s midtown campus. The city would also sell the property to the east of the site, between 13th and 14th streets.
- Flinn Subdivision: The final plat for a new pavement mixing site at 66th and Grover streets has opposition from neighbors due to pollution and traffic concerns.
- No County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners won’t meet until May 17.
See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, May 10, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.