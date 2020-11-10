Nation (Mis)leading Unemployment, Two OPS Schools Go to Remote Learning, Gov. Pete Ricketts Issues New Health Restrictions and More Top Local News for Tuesday, November 10

11/10/20 • Day 58 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Nebraska currently has the lowest unemployment rate in the country. With just 3.5% of people out of work the state’s unemployment rate is less than half the national average and four times lower than Hawaii, the state with the highest unemployment as of September, the most current numbers as of this writing.
- Crews with the Omaha Public Power District are responding to reports of hundreds of outages.
- Nebraska Medicine is looking to hire 20 people to help doctors suit up and fight a surge of cases.
- Two more schools in the Omaha Public Schools district will be moving to remote-only learning due to COVID-19 cases.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife will be in quarantine after they came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
- On Monday, Ricketts announced new restrictions requiring masks in some circumstances to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte acknowledged in an email to his colleagues Monday that he has COVID-19.
Once you’ve run out of ideas to keep yourself busy this fall, check out Omaha Tourism’s website for upcoming events. There you can find movies under the moonlight, art installations, walking tours and more!
