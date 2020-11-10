Nation (Mis)leading Unemployment, Two OPS Schools Go to Remote Learning, Gov. Pete Ricketts Issues New Health Restrictions and More Top Local News for Tuesday, November 10

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

11/10/20 • Day 58 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Nebraska currently has the lowest unemployment rate in the country. With just 3.5% of people out of work the state’s unemployment rate is less than half the national average and four times lower than Hawaii, the state with the highest unemployment as of September, the most current numbers as of this writing.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about hundreds of power outages in Douglas County, two schools in OPS going to remote-learning after reporting COVID-19 cases and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ new restrictions and health measures.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • Crews with the Omaha Public Power District are responding to reports of hundreds of outages.
  • Nebraska Medicine is looking to hire 20 people to help doctors suit up and fight a surge of cases.
  • Two more schools in the Omaha Public Schools district will be moving to remote-only learning due to COVID-19 cases.
Around the State
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife will be in quarantine after they came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
  • On Monday, Ricketts announced new restrictions requiring masks in some circumstances to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
  • State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte acknowledged in an email to his colleagues Monday that he has COVID-19.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Check Out Omaha Tourism’s Calendar of Events

Once you’ve run out of ideas to keep yourself busy this fall, check out Omaha Tourism’s website for upcoming events. There you can find movies under the moonlight, art installations, walking tours and more!

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply