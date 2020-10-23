Nebraska Approaches a COVID-19 Crisis, Scammers Target OPPD Customers, More Positive Cases in Nebraska Correctional Facilities and More Top Local News for Friday, October 23

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/23/20 • Day 40 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

It’s a little redundant to say Nebraska is breaking records for daily COVID-19 cases because every day is a new record. But as of right now we are just shy of double the amount of daily cases on a seven-day average than we had in May, the previous peak passed in late September.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about scammers targeting OPPD customers, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ drug buy-back day and the COVID-19 outbreak in Nebraska correctional facilities.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers to be aware of scammers making calls saying they need to pay for a meter replacement.
  • Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse wants to reassure voters following the FBI investigation into threatening emails.
  • Omaha’s Metro transit will offer a free “Bus to the Ballot” on Election Day.

Around the State

  • The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says several agencies across the state are holding a drug take-back day on Saturday.
  • State Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the department is managing a COVID-19 outbreak in overcrowded prisons.
  • Joe Kelly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, spoke out this week alongside 11 other state and local law enforcement officials about the difficulties of police work.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Cross the Bridge When You Come to It
 
The popular, sinuous 3,000-foot-long, 15-foot-wide Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge walkway connects Miller’s Landing in Omaha to the Iowa Riverfront Trail in Council Bluffs. Enjoy panoramic views of downtown Omaha, the rushing “Mighty Mo,” the impressive patterns of the suspension cables, grassy riverbanks and your fellow pedestrians.  Extensive walking paths continue out from the bridge on both sides, so you can walk uninterrupted for miles and miles.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply