Nebraska Approaches a COVID-19 Crisis, Scammers Target OPPD Customers, More Positive Cases in Nebraska Correctional Facilities and More Top Local News for Friday, October 23

10/23/20 • Day 40 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
It’s a little redundant to say Nebraska is breaking records for daily COVID-19 cases because every day is a new record. But as of right now we are just shy of double the amount of daily cases on a seven-day average than we had in May, the previous peak passed in late September.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers to be aware of scammers making calls saying they need to pay for a meter replacement.
- Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse wants to reassure voters following the FBI investigation into threatening emails.
- Omaha’s Metro transit will offer a free “Bus to the Ballot” on Election Day.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says several agencies across the state are holding a drug take-back day on Saturday.
- State Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the department is managing a COVID-19 outbreak in overcrowded prisons.
- Joe Kelly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, spoke out this week alongside 11 other state and local law enforcement officials about the difficulties of police work.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1