Nebraska Approaches a COVID-19 Crisis, Scammers Target OPPD Customers, More Positive Cases in Nebraska Correctional Facilities and More Top Local News for Friday, October 23

10/23/20 • Day 40 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

It’s a little redundant to say Nebraska is breaking records for daily COVID-19 cases because every day is a new record. But as of right now we are just shy of double the amount of daily cases on a seven-day average than we had in May, the previous peak passed in late September.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about scammers targeting OPPD customers, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ drug buy-back day and the COVID-19 outbreak in Nebraska correctional facilities.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.