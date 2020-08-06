New American Arts Project, Crossroads Redevelopment, Coronavirus Testing Site Closing and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 6

8/06/20 • Day 46 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Seventh Annual New American Arts Festival
The New American Arts Festival is a joint project of Lutheran Family Services and Benson First Friday. Its Reframed edition, reimagined for the pandemic, is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 7 in a combination of virtual and in-person opportunities.
Good morning,
Today we have stories about the New American Arts Festival continuing on for its seventh year, Mayor Jean Stothert announcing a redevelopment plan for the Crossroads Mall area and a busy South Omaha coronavirus testing site possibly shutting down.
- A group of students created a petition, and garnered more than 100 signatures, for Omaha Public Schools to start the year with remote learning for the safety of their teachers.
- Mayor Jean Stothert announced a $500 million redevelopment plan of the Crossroads Mall area on 72nd and Dodge.
- Children’s Hospital in Omaha is only offering coronavirus tests to admitted patients due to a national shortage.
- Millard Public Schools’ students wrote a research paper criticizing the school district’s reopening plan for endangering students and faculty.
- The South Omaha COVID-19 testing site run by OneWorld is on the verge of shutting down, leaving Douglas County’s most vulnerable population to the virus without a testing location.
- Governor Pete Ricketts echoed the Red Cross’ call for plasma donations with coronavirus antibodies to treat the rising number of COVID-19 patients.
- During a press conference yesterday, Governor Pete Ricketts defended his legal threats toward potential mask mandates in Omaha, saying that a mask requirement would be counterproductive.
- The Nebraska Legislature advanced a bill that is a compromise on three major issues intended to bring property tax relief and more jobs and residents to the state.
- Nebraska voters will get to decide in November whether or not to cap payday loans at 36%.
- A bill that would give more prison inmates in Nebraska a chance for parole advanced through the first round of debate after a lengthy filibuster by its opponents.
- Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill banning methods used in second-trimester abortions.
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Support a Local Black-Owned Business: B’s Bones & Sauce
Family owned and locally sourced, B’s Bones is ready to cater your family gathering, work event, or special occasion. Helmed and honed by patriarch Robert Brown, these recipes are universally satisfying – but Brown’s Maple-Bourbon sauce will outkick any Omaha BBQ you’ve ever been invited to.
