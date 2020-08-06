New American Arts Project, Crossroads Redevelopment, Coronavirus Testing Site Closing and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 6

8/06/20 • Day 46 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Seventh Annual New American Arts Festival

The New American Arts Festival is a joint project of Lutheran Family Services and Benson First Friday. Its Reframed edition, reimagined for the pandemic, is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 7 in a combination of virtual and in-person opportunities.

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the New American Arts Festival continuing on for its seventh year, Mayor Jean Stothert announcing a redevelopment plan for the Crossroads Mall area and a busy South Omaha coronavirus testing site possibly shutting down. Advertisement

Your Top Local Stories