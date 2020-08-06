New American Arts Project, Crossroads Redevelopment, Coronavirus Testing Site Closing and More Top Local News for Thursday, August 6

Posted on by Addie Costello

8/06/20 • Day 46 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Oria Simonini, “Untitled”, watercolor on Strathmore, 4 x 6 in.

Seventh Annual New American Arts Festival

The New American Arts Festival is a joint project of Lutheran Family Services and Benson First Friday. Its Reframed edition, reimagined for the pandemic, is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 7 in a combination of virtual and in-person opportunities.

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the New American Arts Festival continuing on for its seventh year, Mayor Jean Stothert announcing a redevelopment plan for the Crossroads Mall area and a busy South Omaha coronavirus testing site possibly shutting down.

Advertisement

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Support a Local Black-Owned Business: B’s Bones & Sauce

Family owned and locally sourced, B’s Bones is ready to cater your family gathering, work event, or special occasion. Helmed and honed by patriarch Robert Brown, these recipes are universally satisfying – but Brown’s Maple-Bourbon sauce will outkick any Omaha BBQ you’ve ever been invited to.

Daily Comic

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply