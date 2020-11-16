New COVID-19 Tracking Tools, Anti-Maskers Protest Outside Local Store, Trump Supporters Host Rally at Memorial Park and More Top Local News for Monday, November 16

11/16/20 • Day 64 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

A new tool shows the risk of COVID-19 infection for every county in the United States, but risk levels are particularly high right now in the Plains and Upper Midwest. In Nebraska, cases have doubled in the past two weeks and are 4.7 times higher than the state’s peak in early May. Douglas County’s cases have also more than doubled in the last two weeks and are 3.5 times higher than the county’s previous peak in early June.

Good morning, Today we have stories about an anti-mask protest outside an Omaha grocery store, a “Stop the Steal” rally supporting claims of widespread voter fraud and more positive cases of COVID-19 in a Nebraska correctional facility.

Top Local Stories

