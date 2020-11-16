New COVID-19 Tracking Tools, Anti-Maskers Protest Outside Local Store, Trump Supporters Host Rally at Memorial Park and More Top Local News for Monday, November 16

11/16/20 • Day 64 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
A new tool shows the risk of COVID-19 infection for every county in the United States, but risk levels are particularly high right now in the Plains and Upper Midwest. In Nebraska, cases have doubled in the past two weeks and are 4.7 times higher than the state’s peak in early May. Douglas County’s cases have also more than doubled in the last two weeks and are 3.5 times higher than the county’s previous peak in early June.
- A group of about 35 people gathered outside a grocery store in southwest Omaha Saturday to protest against the city’s mask mandate.
- A “Stop the Steal” rally held by conservative groups at Memorial Park attracted the attention of a counter-protest organized by the Omaha group ProBLAC.
- The Douglas County Health Department reported 333 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
- Teachers said they feel overwhelmed and overworked, especially where they have been asked to simultaneously teach both remote students and those in their classrooms.
- Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes announced two more staff members inside state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19.
See the Rockets and Planes
The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland is a perfect place to spend an afternoon exploring its amazing collection of aircraft, rockets, missiles and other special and permanent exhibits. Don’t tell the kids, but it’s designed to be a rich learning environment for the budding scientist or engineer.
