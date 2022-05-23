Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- New Equipment for OFD: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to vote on an $11 million purchase of new vehicles and equipment for the Omaha Fire Department. The purchase would include 11 emergency vehicles and seven medical units over the next three years. Public hearing was held last week.
- Downtown Omaha Tax and Assessment: The City Council will hold a public hearing on the Omaha Downtown Improvement District Association’s budget plan, which will levy a special tax and assessment on parts of downtown Omaha.
- ARPA: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss allocating funding from the American Rescue Plan. The projects include $19,800 to Omaha Cornhusker Cosmopolitan Foundation to help a camp for diabetic children from economically disadvantaged families, and $280,000 for the Flow Through Summer program for youth and parents to reduce youth crime.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, May 24, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.