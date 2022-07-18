Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- New Library: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a $20 million agreement with Community Information Trust (CIT) to design and contract a new library at 72nd and Dodge streets. The library would be incorporated with the current Do Space building, a non-profit technology library owned and operated by CIT. The ordinance also holds that CIT intends to merge with the Omaha Public Library Foundation, and enter into a contract with philanthropic group Heritage Services to raise funds for the project.
- Affordable Housing Funds: The City Council will hold a public hearing to allocate $20 million in COVID relief funds to Front Porch Investments. FPI will also raise an additional $20 million in philanthropic funding, resulting in a $40 million public-private partnership to assist affordable housing in Omaha.
- Board of Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update from the Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers Tuesday.
- ARPA: The Board will also vote on several proposed ARPA projects, including $700,000 to assist restaurants who have been impacted by the pandemic.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, July 19