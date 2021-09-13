Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Police helicopter: The Omaha City Council will vote on nearly $3 million for a new police helicopter and training for pilots and maintenance staff during Tuesday’s meeting. The Omaha Police Department crashed two helicopters in 2019.
- New friends in Italy: Omaha may have a new sister city in Carlentini, Italy in the future as the city council is set to vote on a friendship agreement Tuesday.
- TIF: The city council will vote on $1.7 million in tax-increment financing for the rehabilitation of a historic office building for use as an apartment building with first floor retail at 1402 Jones Street. Next week, the city council will hold public hearings on five more TIF plans.
- County board: In addition to Tuesday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board will hold a committee meeting on priorities for spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act Monday at 3 p.m.
- Justice Center meeting: The Board of the Douglas County Unified Justice Center Development Corporation (JCDC) will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. The JCDC assists the county and the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission in constructing the new Justice Center.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Sept. 14, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.