This week, we pick up on our conversation with Ryan Sallans and Megan Smith-Sallans to talk about why more information doesn’t always mean more understanding when it comes to our gender and sexuality.

Should I say my pronouns when I’m meeting new people? How do I define myself to others? To myself? Does gender and sexuality ever get easier to understand? The answers are complicated, but Ryan and Megan offer perspective informed by a deep background of lived experience in Nebraska LGBTQ+ community.

Learn more about Ryan on his website:

https://ryansallans.com/

Learn more about Megan on her website:

https://megansmiththerapy.com/

Host: Emma Schartz

Producer: Chris Bowling

Music: Jon Rix

https://p0hk.bandcamp.com/

Theme music: Chris Bowling and Jon Rix