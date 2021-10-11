This week, we pick up on our conversation with Ryan Sallans and Megan Smith-Sallans to talk about why more information doesn’t always mean more understanding when it comes to our gender and sexuality.

Should I say my pronouns when I’m meeting new people? How do I define myself to others? To myself? Does gender and sexuality ever get easier to understand? The answers are complicated, but Ryan and Megan offer perspective informed by a deep background of lived experience in Nebraska LGBTQ+ community.

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

app download

Learn more about Ryan on his website:

https://ryansallans.com/

Learn more about Megan on her website:

https://megansmiththerapy.com/

Host: Emma Schartz

Producer: Chris Bowling

Music: Jon Rix

https://p0hk.bandcamp.com/

Theme music: Chris Bowling and Jon Rix

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Chris Bowling

Chris has worked for The Reader since January 2020. As an investigative reporter and news editor he’s taken deep dives into topics such as police transparency, affordable housing and COVID-19. Originally...

Leave a comment