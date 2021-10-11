This week, we pick up on our conversation with Ryan Sallans and Megan Smith-Sallans to talk about why more information doesn’t always mean more understanding when it comes to our gender and sexuality.
Should I say my pronouns when I’m meeting new people? How do I define myself to others? To myself? Does gender and sexuality ever get easier to understand? The answers are complicated, but Ryan and Megan offer perspective informed by a deep background of lived experience in Nebraska LGBTQ+ community.
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
Learn more about Ryan on his website:
Learn more about Megan on her website:
https://megansmiththerapy.com/
Host: Emma Schartz
Producer: Chris Bowling
Music: Jon Rix
Theme music: Chris Bowling and Jon Rix