No Charges, Protests Continue, Food Plant Announces Hundreds Infected and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 2

Tuesday, June 2 • 2 Days Under New DHM • At Least 28 Days to Go

No Charges in Killing of Protester Saturday Night

On Friday night, the first of the weekend’s protests began at 72nd and Dodge streets where police used tear gas and pepper bullets to quell more than 1,000 protesters.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the decision not to charge a downtown bar owner in the death of 22-year-old Jake Scurlock, the fourth day of protests in Omaha and a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City officially releases its number of employees infected with COVID-19.

