No Charges, Protests Continue, Food Plant Announces Hundreds Infected and More Top Local News for Tuesday, June 2

No Charges in Killing of Protester Saturday Night
On Friday night, the first of the weekend’s protests began at 72nd and Dodge streets where police used tear gas and pepper bullets to quell more than 1,000 protesters.
- The fourth night of protests in Omaha brought peaceful demonstrations, with officers and National Guard members even kneeling to cheers from the crowd. But after curfew, clashes returned.
- A separate protest was held at Memorial Park.
- A black community leader walked out of a meeting with city and state officials after Gov. Pete Ricketts used the phrase, “the problem I have with you people.” Pastor Jarrod Parker took a video of himself immediately after the incident, which circulated online. Ricketts later apologized, saying he chose his words poorly.
- Other community leaders at the meeting with city and state officials expressed frustration with the decision not to charge bar owner Jake Gardner in the death of 22-year-old Scurlock and said they need government officials to do more than talk.
- A petition to prosecute Gardner in the death of Scurlock has nearly reached its goal of 35,000 signatures in under a day.
- Gardner’s downtown bars will not reopen, according to the building’s owner who said he terminated the lease and evicted Gardner.
- Gardner could still be charged with a concealed carry permit violation.
- The Omaha police chief says outside agitators are causing problems in Omaha, doesn’t cite specific examples.
- A garden club set up a flower display to honor health care workers at Nebraska Medicine.
- The Omaha Zoo reopened Monday without indoor exhibits, instead offering people a “walk-through safari” experience.
- Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine seemed to criticize Kara Eastman over her comments about the killing of Scurlock which she tweeted was a “cold-blooded murder.” Kleine said that characterization was reckless and irresponsible.
- OPS school board postponed its Monday night meeting citing the curfew.
Around the State
- A Tyson Foods beef plant in Dakota City has released its first COVID-19 numbers, saying 786 workers still have the virus, about 17.5% of its workforce. However, the company has also said it’s weathered the worst of the storm.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts defended TestNebraska once again, this time for its inadequacies to in providing testing for disabled people.
- In a released statement on Twitter, Scott Frost spoke out about police brutality and asked for peace in Monday protests.
- The number of National Guard members in the state more than doubled as Nebraska called them in to assist in suppressing protests.
What’s Happening In The United States?
Trump Orders Protesters Gassed So He Can Have A Photo Op
- Just before the 7 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C., law enforcement sent flash bangs and tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters outside the gates of the White House. President Donald Trump then took an picture in front of a church nearby, a photo that officials at the church have harshly criticized.
How Does This End? Nations Leaders Struggle To Mend Racial Rifts
- Following more instances of police brutality, and now the use of teargas and rubber bullets against protesters, local, state and federal leaders grapple with how to settle the anger that’s erupted in the past week.
Independent Autopsy: George Floyd Death a Homicide by Asphyxiation
- A private autopsy conducted by doctors hired by the Floyd family determined Floyd died because police officers cut off his ability to breathe. The Hennepin County medical examiner also ruled it a homicide but differed on the reasons that led to Floyd’s death.
- As Trump and his team tried to address the broadest protests for racial justice in more than half a century, their tactics ranged from aggressive to passive.
What’s Happening Across The World?
Six Months of The Coronavirus: What We’ve Learned So Far
- After half a year under COVID-19, our understanding of the virus has accelerated rapidly, but there’s still much we don’t know.
