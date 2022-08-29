Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City charter reconsideration: On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Omaha City Council will reconsider a city charter amendment to allow the mayor to work remotely for up to five days, which was approved for the November ballot last week by a 4-3 vote. Councilmember Danny Begley said he voted “yes” by mistake, and intends to vote no.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, to consider two proposals for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Omaha ForUs requested $228,185 to help launch a dedicated LGBTQ+ Center, which would provide mental health resources and programs. The Omaha Equestrian Foundation requested $100,000 for costs associated with hosting the 2023 FEI World Cup Finals.
See the full Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, August 30, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.