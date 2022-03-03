Omaha Women’s March

Sunday March 6, 2022

Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St

2 — 3 p.m.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged

SPEAKERS

You’re invited to the annual Omaha Women’s Day March where we’re making it clear: We won’t back down!

Why are we marching? National attacks on women’s rights continue, our local government is pushing to pass anti-abortion legislation, violence against women is rising, the pay gap persists, black women and women of color suffer systemic racism daily, universal health care remains out of reach, misinformation runs rampant, transphobia remains mainstream, pandemic deniers continue to be given platforms, poverty and food insecurity disproportionately affect women, meaningful climate action remains nonexistent, global conflict escalates with war in Ukraine – to name a few.

Schedule

1:30 p.m. Get there early to shop event merch & sponsor swag

2:00 p.m. Speakers

2:50 p.m. March

3:00 p.m. That’s a wrap!

Free parking is available in the metered stalls on 31st Avenue and free 3-hour parking is available in the Midtown Crossing parking garages.

Visit the FAQs page on our website for more info and to see this year’s march. The Omaha Women’s Day March is made possible by generous sponsors, community supporters and volunteers.

Show your support by making a donation today. Venmo@omahawomensmarch

In partnership with ACLU of Nebraska, AdvoKatie, I Be Black Girl, Planned Parenthood North Central States, Women’s Fund of Omaha, and Women Who Run. Special thank you to our Silver sponsors League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha and The Copper Pin Salon! Shout out to our event DJ and sound engineer Chalis Bristol.