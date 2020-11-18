Police Union President Contracts COVID-19, Metro Transit Launches New System, Metro Area Doctors Plea for Help and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 18

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

11/18/20 • Day 66 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, Tony Conner, is receiving intensive care due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release from the union. The press release described his condition as “critical, but stable.” The Omaha World-Herald reported last Tuesday, Nov. 10, Conner had tested positive for the virus and was in the hospital. Conner said he expected to recover and be out of the hospital within four to five days.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Omaha’s new transit system, doctors’ pleading to Nebraskans for help with the surge in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of a mask mandate across Nebraska.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Metro Transit revealed its new Omaha Rapid Bus Transit system on Tuesday.
  • A man with a gun was stopped at Eppley Airfield Tuesday.
  • The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office has identified a man who died last weekend in a house fire south of Omaha.
Around the State
  • More than 1,700 doctors and nurses have signed a letter urging Nebraskans to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.
  • Eleven more Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
  • The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statement Tuesday reminding customers most services offered by the office can be accessed online.
  • Cities and counties across Nebraska are debating the possibility of a mask mandate.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Gardening
While you might watch your tomatoes and delicate flowers wilt in the coming cold, fall is also the perfect time to start planting for next year. There’s a variety of spring bulbs including daffodils, tulips, crocus and hyacinth that can keep you busy as you consider next year’s flower bed design.

Daily Comic

