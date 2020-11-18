Police Union President Contracts COVID-19, Metro Transit Launches New System, Metro Area Doctors Plea for Help and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 18

11/18/20 • Day 66 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, Tony Conner, is receiving intensive care due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release from the union. The press release described his condition as “critical, but stable.” The Omaha World-Herald reported last Tuesday, Nov. 10, Conner had tested positive for the virus and was in the hospital. Conner said he expected to recover and be out of the hospital within four to five days.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha’s new transit system, doctors’ pleading to Nebraskans for help with the surge in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of a mask mandate across Nebraska.

Top Local Stories

