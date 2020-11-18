Police Union President Contracts COVID-19, Metro Transit Launches New System, Metro Area Doctors Plea for Help and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 18

11/18/20 • Day 66 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
The president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, Tony Conner, is receiving intensive care due to complications of COVID-19, according to a press release from the union. The press release described his condition as “critical, but stable.” The Omaha World-Herald reported last Tuesday, Nov. 10, Conner had tested positive for the virus and was in the hospital. Conner said he expected to recover and be out of the hospital within four to five days.
- Metro Transit revealed its new Omaha Rapid Bus Transit system on Tuesday.
- A man with a gun was stopped at Eppley Airfield Tuesday.
- The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office has identified a man who died last weekend in a house fire south of Omaha.
- More than 1,700 doctors and nurses have signed a letter urging Nebraskans to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Eleven more Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
- The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statement Tuesday reminding customers most services offered by the office can be accessed online.
- Cities and counties across Nebraska are debating the possibility of a mask mandate.
