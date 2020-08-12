Protest-Inspired Print Exhibit Opens, City Council Passes Mask Mandate, Protesters Call for Cuts to Police Budget and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 12

8/12/20 • Day 52 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

RBR Gallery Exhibit Combines a Community of Ideas with Prints

In spite of the current pandemic restrictions and inspired by the recent social unrest and protests, June 12 brought the beginning of a timely and germane print project at RBR Gallery on Vinton Street, Visual Voices: Community of Ideas | Community of Prints.

Today we have stories about a new project opening at the RBR Gallery featuring printed art inspired by recent protests, the Omaha City Council unanimously passing an emergency mask mandate and protests outside of the city council meeting calling for cuts to the proposed 2021 Omaha Police Department budget.

Your Top Local Stories