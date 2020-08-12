Protest-Inspired Print Exhibit Opens, City Council Passes Mask Mandate, Protesters Call for Cuts to Police Budget and More Top Local News for Wednesday, August 12

8/12/20 • Day 52 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
RBR Gallery Exhibit Combines a Community of Ideas with Prints
In spite of the current pandemic restrictions and inspired by the recent social unrest and protests, June 12 brought the beginning of a timely and germane print project at RBR Gallery on Vinton Street, Visual Voices: Community of Ideas | Community of Prints.
Good morning,
Today we have stories about a new project opening at the RBR Gallery featuring printed art inspired by recent protests, the Omaha City Council unanimously passing an emergency mask mandate and protests outside of the city council meeting calling for cuts to the proposed 2021 Omaha Police Department budget.
Your Top Local Stories
- Protesters called for a cut to the proposed 2021 police budget outside the city council meeting.
- The Omaha City Council voted unanimously to pass an emergency ordinance to mandate masks.
- Papillion-La Vista and Ralston Public Schools’ superintendents were encouraged by the social distancing practices they saw in their schools during the first day of in-person classes.
- Omaha and Bellevue are offering a handful of debris drop-off sites until Thursday and Friday this week to help the cleanup process after Monday’s wind storm.
- Omaha residents made their cases both for and against masks to the city council during yesterday’s four-hour hearing.
- The Douglas County Commissioners have designated $10 million in CARES Act funds to assist Omaha’s entertainment industry.
- Local sports bar owners are concerned for their businesses’ futures after taking a hit from the pandemic and the Big Ten postponing football in the fall, their biggest money making season.
Around the State
- The Big Ten commissioner said that Nebraska cannot remain a member of the conference if the team plays football this fall instead of waiting for the postponed spring season.
- Nebraska’s anti-bias agency will begin investigating instances of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace and when looking for housing.
- The Nebraska Legislature advanced bills compromising on taxes and banning a method of second trimester abortion to the last round of voting before being sent to Governor Pete Ricketts.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Support a Local Black-Owned Business: Boiling Claws
Daily Comic
The Omaha Reader
