Protesters Say They Were Harassed by Omaha Police, ScamCalls on the Rise, Nebraska Declares Indigenous Peoples Day and More TopLocal News for Tuesday, October 13

10/13/20 • Day 30 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Protesters in Omaha believe that police have shown a clear pattern of targeted intimidation and harassment during recent demonstrations, part of which has become the basis of a lawsuit filed against the city by the ACLU of Nebraska.
- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to give their support and trust to County Attorney Don Kleine.
- Douglas County fire officials are reinstating the burn ban throughout the county for the next couple of days.
- The number of scam phone calls and texts has been increasing, the Omaha Better Business Bureau says as it encourages caution among consumers.
- The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.
- A Lincoln police officer has been put on leave after being cited for assault and driving under the influence.
- Getting ready to vote in Nebraska or Iowa? Here’s a handy how-to guide that can help answer your questions.
