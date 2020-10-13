Protesters Say They Were Harassed by Omaha Police, ScamCalls on the Rise, Nebraska Declares Indigenous Peoples Day and More TopLocal News for Tuesday, October 13

10/13/20 • Day 30 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Protesters in Omaha believe that police have shown a clear pattern of targeted intimidation and harassment during recent demonstrations, part of which has become the basis of a lawsuit filed against the city by the ACLU of Nebraska.

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Douglas County Board’s hearing on Don Kleine, the surge in scam calls to metro-area consumers and Nebraska’s Indigenous Peoples Day declaration.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to give their support and trust to County Attorney Don Kleine.

Douglas County fire officials are reinstating the burn ban throughout the county for the next couple of days.

The number of scam phone calls and texts has been increasing, the Omaha Better Business Bureau says as it encourages caution among consumers. Around the State The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day

A Lincoln police officer has been put on leave after being cited for assault and driving under the influence.

Getting ready to vote in Nebraska or Iowa? Here’s a handy how-to guide that can help answer your questions. What to do during quarantine?