Public Outcry at City Council, Protest Ends Peacefully, Scurlock Grand Jury and More Top Local News for Wednesday, June 3

“We’re Tired and We’re Frustrated and We Are Demanding Change.”

The Omaha City Council approved extending Omaha’s state of emergency and recognized reckless policing killed George Floyd. The council also heard public comment about a hate intimidation ordinance. And while the public approved of those actions, they said more’s still needed.

Good morning, Today we have stories about an emotionally charged Omaha City Council meeting, the fifth night of protests ending peacefully in the city and the potential for a grand jury investigation into the death of James Scurlock.

