Putting it on the line

Since joining NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2014 as a writer-performer, Omaha native Amber Ruffin has made a name for herself. The gig made her the first black female writer in U.S. late-night network television.

Her strong Afro-centric takes on social issues are part of a disarming package. She can be sweet, silly, manic comedian or edgy commentator and provocateur.

In the recurring “Late Night” segments "Amber Says What" and "Amber's One-Minute of Fury," she skewers newsmakers and outs injustice. Her subversive bits play like funny truth sessions by a righteous sister reporting from the trenches of Being Black in America.

"That's my goal," Ruffin said. "You'll never be wrong when you say police should stop murdering children in the street. That (racism) being a lot of my subject matter just gives me tremendous confidence because it's never been more right and it's never been more important."

This fresh TV face and voice is steeped in a long, deep improv background that started here and took her to comedy capitals. Last month she came home to display her authentic, unvarnished self during an Inclusive Communities event at Slowdown. The audience got a taste of her formidable improv skills.

Replicating improv on TV is elusive.

"Oh, how I wish the feeling of improv translated to television. A lot of people have tried to get that feeling in a show, but it's pretty difficult."

Playing off a live audience is crucial.

"You're constantly adjusting your tone, cadence because you have instant feedback and that allows you to give the best performance."

Working in a corporate culture is still an adjustment.

"It is crazy for comedy to exist in an office. I'd never seen it before I was a part of it. I still find it shocking that it works."

She's learned to work within network TV boundaries.

"You can't be crazy politically incorrect. When you're on stage doing improv it only exists in that moment, so you can say whatever comes to mind, but on this show whatever you say exists forever. So you have to get it right so that 20 years from now when someone plays it you'll still stand by it."

Going out on a limb is a Ruffin trait.

"We are a little adventurous," Ruffin said of her family. "My mom graduated high school at 16. Every summer she went to New York to find out what the world was about. My oldest sister lived in Panama. Another sister lived in Namibia. It's just in our bones to see what's out there."

Her retired military parents are from the South. They met at Offutt Air Force Base. They later ran their own daycare business. Amber's the youngest of their five children. Her sisters are also published writers.

Growing up, Ruffin used humor as escape.

"Humor WAS my way to survive. When kids make fun of you, it's nice to give them something else to laugh at."

That experience still informs her.

"My day-to-day humor stems from a need to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable and happy, which stems from getting made fun of so badly. It's assumed people use comedy to put up walls, but I think in many cases the opposite is true. I can say exactly how I feel no matter how uncomfortable it makes you – if there's a joke attached."

Musically and dramatically inclined (she plays piano and sings), she developed an early passion for theater.

"I just love musicals."

The movie The Wiz made a big impression for more than the music.

"It was rare to see a show with an all-black cast that has nothing to do with being black," she said. "Often times, black people have to talk about their experience being black to be valued. But these people didn't. It was just a story of joy. The movie, the live musical, every performance of it leaves so much room for you to express yourself. It reminds us the world wants us at our weirdest. When you pretend to fit in, you fade away."

She contributed to the book of a new stage version of The Wiz that premiered in June at The Muny amphitheater in St. Louis. She hopes a national tour comes here on what could be a Broadway-bound path.

"What distinguishes our version is its timelessness. I wanted it to never have to be rewritten again."

The stage bug bit while playing Princess Winnifred in an Omaha Benson High production of Once Upon a Mattress. The Benson grad honed her craft via Stages of Omaha at the Millennium Theatre. She did improv at the Shelterbelt and Blue Barn.

Encouraged to try it in Chi-Town, she caught on with Boom Chicago – working with Jordan Peele, Matt Jones and Jessica Lowe – and then Second City. In between, she did a stint with Boom's company in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Within days of an unsuccessful "SNL" audition, she got hired by "SNL" and Boom alum Seth Meyers.

"I think it's been a natural progression because I have always been writing my own black point of view. I haven't found it (TV) to be too crazy because at Boom Chicago we would do short form, where the audience suggests the set-up and then you have to deliver punch lines. You have three or four seconds to come up with something. But on "Late Night" I have all day to come up with a punch line. It's much more relaxed."

She usually has a week to hone her "Late Night" routines.

"You write it up and you rewrite it a bunch and you show it to the audience and you get one last rewrite and then it has to go in the show."

She believes she provides a good change-up.

"Because Seth is so grounded in his comedy there is room for an insane person like me."

She doesn't make a big deal about having been the first black female writer in the late-night lane.

"I am not sure if any of that matters. What matters is knowing that we exist and being able to see us. What matters is that everyone knows there's room for them – because there is."

She says she was long ready for the opportunity. "I could have done this job years ago, for sure." But happening when it did kept her real. "Now that I'm in this environment, I'm still me. If I had got this job years ago, I would have bent to what the culture was, and it's my not having done that has made my career what it is."

Her go-to topic, racism. is informed by her travels.

"The racism in Omaha is different than anywhere else. We don't have a huge history of lynchings, scary slavery and Confederate monuments, and so we feel we are above racism, which is what puts us so far beneath it. No one's really angry because you're a black woman. People don't think of you as much as a threat. They just think you are kind of gross.

"Omaha's pretty bad. It's way less in Chicago. In Amsterdam, way less, but still there – just a different kind. In L.A., there's less palpable racism. It's all institutionalized instead of in your face. In New York, people say something the tiniest bit racist and everyone knows it and sees it. It has gone from me being gross to racism itself being the gross thing, which is a relief.

"Now racism is fixed and over, so we win. Just kidding."

Coming of age here, she craved diversity.

"I remember being in Omaha and just wanting there to be more me and to have a place where you felt like you could belong, and there wasn't. I still don't have a lot of me. I just see how critically important it is, especially for young kids."

Her diversity advocacy made her an apt choice as special guest for the Inclusive Communities FriendsGiving fundraiser.

Meanwhile, she has an NBC development deal for a show, "Village Gazette," on which she has co-writing and executive producer credits. It's set in fictional Benson, Nebraska. The name is inspired by her real-life alma mater, Benson High, and the neighborhood that school is in.

She's also writing feature film scripts. And she can be seen on Comedy Central's "The Detroiters" and "Drunk History."

"I shouldn't be doing this many things, but I figure you only have so much time. I want to give it a shot."

