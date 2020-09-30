Ramble Exhibit Concludes Benson Beautification Tour, Omaha City Council Discusses Masks, New Police Equipment, Ricketts Gives Medicaid Update and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 30

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/30/20 • Day 17 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

A wildflower seed bomb bicycle tour to help beautify Benson will climax this fall at the Little Gallery with an exhibit by printer/painter Lori Elliott-Bartle. The exhibit aptly titled Ramble opens October 2 from 6-9 p.m. and features paintings and handmade prints by the artist inspired by the prairie.

Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council’s debate over extending Omaha’s mask mandate and funding new equipment for police, Douglas County’s CARES Act accounting contract and Gov. Ricketts’ Medicaid expansion update.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Nebraska Medicine announced it will be resuming all normal clinical activity starting Today.
  • The Omaha City Council discussed big topics Tuesday, such as the mask mandate and funding for police body cameras and stun guns.
  • NebraskaLand Recycling LLC wants the council’s approval to become Omaha’s new recycling processing contractor for the next 10 years.
  • $750,000 million dollars in Douglas County CARES Act funds is landing in the pockets of a Delaware-based accounting firm.

Around the State

  • Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a news conference Wednesday morning at the state Capitol to provide an update on Medicaid expansion in Nebraska. 
  • Fremont-Mills Community School District has transitioned to remote learning after some students tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Nebraska officials are defending the state’s $27 million contract with a Utah company to provide coronavirus testing services.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Pumpkin Patches

It wouldn’t be fall in Nebraska without a trip to the pumpkin patch. Keeping social distancing in mind, plan an excursion when the crowds are lower to take in all that many of the state’s fall attractions have to offer. The Nebraska Tourism Commission has a handy webpage for finding a patch near you.

Daily Comic

