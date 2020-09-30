Ramble Exhibit Concludes Benson Beautification Tour, Omaha City Council Discusses Masks, New Police Equipment, Ricketts Gives Medicaid Update and More Top Local News for Wednesday, September 30

9/30/20 • Day 17 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
A wildflower seed bomb bicycle tour to help beautify Benson will climax this fall at the Little Gallery with an exhibit by printer/painter Lori Elliott-Bartle. The exhibit aptly titled Ramble opens October 2 from 6-9 p.m. and features paintings and handmade prints by the artist inspired by the prairie.
- Nebraska Medicine announced it will be resuming all normal clinical activity starting Today.
- The Omaha City Council discussed big topics Tuesday, such as the mask mandate and funding for police body cameras and stun guns.
- NebraskaLand Recycling LLC wants the council’s approval to become Omaha’s new recycling processing contractor for the next 10 years.
- $750,000 million dollars in Douglas County CARES Act funds is landing in the pockets of a Delaware-based accounting firm.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a news conference Wednesday morning at the state Capitol to provide an update on Medicaid expansion in Nebraska.
- Fremont-Mills Community School District has transitioned to remote learning after some students tested positive for COVID-19.
- Nebraska officials are defending the state’s $27 million contract with a Utah company to provide coronavirus testing services.
