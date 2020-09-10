Reader’s Choice Best of Dining, Westside Community Schools Expands In-Person Learning, Protesters Gather at Nebraska Humane Society, Nebraskans Get Federal Lost Wages Assistance and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 10

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/10/20 • Day 81 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Readers’ Choice 2020 Best Dining

This list represents what Omaha locals and Reader readers love — businesses that are the best at what they do. With deep thanks to everyone in the community that participated, we congratulate this amazing list of awardees!

Today we have stories about Westside Community Schools’ new in-person learning plan, protests outside of the Nebraska Humane Society and the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Westside Community Schools announced it is planning to move to in-person learning four days a week.
  • Douglas County said it’s confident in its reporting of COVID-19 results, despite the state’s second technological problem in as many weeks.
  • Protesters gathered outside of the Nebraska Humane Society Wednesday afternoon to protest the seizure of nine animals from Scatter Joy Acres.
  • A North Carolina man was caught by TSA officials with a loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield.

Around the State

