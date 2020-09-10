Reader’s Choice Best of Dining, Westside Community Schools Expands In-Person Learning, Protesters Gather at Nebraska Humane Society, Nebraskans Get Federal Lost Wages Assistance and More Top Local News for Thursday, September 10

9/10/20 • Day 81 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Top Local Stories
- Westside Community Schools announced it is planning to move to in-person learning four days a week.
- Douglas County said it’s confident in its reporting of COVID-19 results, despite the state’s second technological problem in as many weeks.
- Protesters gathered outside of the Nebraska Humane Society Wednesday afternoon to protest the seizure of nine animals from Scatter Joy Acres.
- A North Carolina man was caught by TSA officials with a loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield.
Around the State
- Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt cautioned local school officials against rolling back COVID-19 health protocols.
- FEMA announced Wednesday that Nebraska is approved for the Lost Wages Assistance program.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he stands by his decision to turn away additional emergency food benefits.
- Nebraska has created a new state disaster response team to help local governments that are overwhelmed with massive wildfires and other disasters.
