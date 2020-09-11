Reader’s Choice Best of Professional & Health Services, Preston Love Jr. Runs as a Write-in, Protests at Juvenile Detention Center Groundbreaking, More COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska Department of Corrections and More Top Local News for Friday, September 11

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/11/20 • Day 82 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Best Professional & Health Services

This list represents what Omaha locals and Reader readers love — businesses that are the best at what they do. With deep thanks to everyone in the community that participated, we congratulate this amazing list of awardees!

Today we have stories about Preston Love Jr. running as a write-in candidate for U.S. senate, protests at the Juvenile Detention Center groundbreaking and more state corrections employees with COVID-19.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

  • The Nebraska Supreme Court concluded that the medical marijuana proposal violated Nebraska’s “single subject rule” for ballot measures.
  • The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said more state prison workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
  • class action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Lincoln over its mask mandate.
  • The Nebraska Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness event this week.

