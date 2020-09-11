Reader’s Choice Best of Professional & Health Services, Preston Love Jr. Runs as a Write-in, Protests at Juvenile Detention Center Groundbreaking, More COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska Department of Corrections and More Top Local News for Friday, September 11

9/11/20 • Day 82 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Best Professional & Health Services

This list represents what Omaha locals and Reader readers love — businesses that are the best at what they do. With deep thanks to everyone in the community that participated, we congratulate this amazing list of awardees!

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about Preston Love Jr. running as a write-in candidate for U.S. senate, protests at the Juvenile Detention Center groundbreaking and more state corrections employees with COVID-19.

Top Local Stories