Reader’s Choice Best of Professional & Health Services, Preston Love Jr. Runs as a Write-in, Protests at Juvenile Detention Center Groundbreaking, More COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska Department of Corrections and More Top Local News for Friday, September 11

9/11/20 • Day 82 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
- North Omaha activist and Black Votes Matter organizer Preston Love Jr. will run for U.S. senate as a write-in.
- Protesters interrupted the planned groundbreaking of the new downtown Juvenile Detention Center.
- Omaha Public Schools parents speak before the school board as the district debates its next step.
- No charges will be filed in the July 17 shooting death of Airman MarQuell Dale.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Supreme Court concluded that the medical marijuana proposal violated Nebraska’s “single subject rule” for ballot measures.
- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said more state prison workers have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
- A class action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Lincoln over its mask mandate.
- The Nebraska Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Out of the Darkness event this week.
Daily Comic
