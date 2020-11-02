Record Numbers of Voters Go to the Polls, Power Outage Slows Voting at Election Commission Office, Nebraska Reports Record High Hospitalizations and More Top Local News for Monday, November 2

11/02/20 • Day 50 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Douglas County residents have broken voting records days before the election. As of Oct. 29, 153,398 county residents have cast their ballots early, according to data from the Douglas County Election Commission. That’s about 55,000 more people compared to 10 days ago. It’s also more than 40,000 votes than were cast in the primary, which shattered early voting records at the time.

Good morning, Today we have stories about a power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission office, the introduction of the Law Enforcement Protection Act and new record highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Top Local Stories

