Record Numbers of Voters Go to the Polls, Power Outage Slows Voting at Election Commission Office, Nebraska Reports Record High Hospitalizations and More Top Local News for Monday, November 2

11/02/20

Douglas County residents have broken voting records days before the election. As of Oct. 29, 153,398 county residents have cast their ballots early, according to data from the Douglas County Election Commission. That’s about 55,000 more people compared to 10 days ago. It’s also more than 40,000 votes than were cast in the primary, which shattered early voting records at the time.

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission office, the introduction of the Law Enforcement Protection Act and new record highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission office resulted in people having to wait hours to cast their ballots.
  • As Election Day nears, candidates, parties and other groups are working to get out the vote in Nebraska’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District.
  • All public visitation has been suspended at the Sarpy County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns.
Around the State
  • The Law Enforcement Protection Act is expected to be introduced in the Nebraska Legislature when it returns to session.
  • Nebraska has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, surpassing 600 across the state.
  • Kara Eastman’s campaign has been reprimanded by the Secretary of State for allegedly violating the Nebraska Election Act. 
  • More cases of coronavirus are being reported among Nebraska prison system staffers.

