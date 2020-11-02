Record Numbers of Voters Go to the Polls, Power Outage Slows Voting at Election Commission Office, Nebraska Reports Record High Hospitalizations and More Top Local News for Monday, November 2

11/02/20 • Day 50 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Douglas County residents have broken voting records days before the election. As of Oct. 29, 153,398 county residents have cast their ballots early, according to data from the Douglas County Election Commission. That’s about 55,000 more people compared to 10 days ago. It’s also more than 40,000 votes than were cast in the primary, which shattered early voting records at the time.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- A power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission office resulted in people having to wait hours to cast their ballots.
- As Election Day nears, candidates, parties and other groups are working to get out the vote in Nebraska’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District.
- All public visitation has been suspended at the Sarpy County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns.
- The Law Enforcement Protection Act is expected to be introduced in the Nebraska Legislature when it returns to session.
- Nebraska has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, surpassing 600 across the state.
- Kara Eastman’s campaign has been reprimanded by the Secretary of State for allegedly violating the Nebraska Election Act.
- More cases of coronavirus are being reported among Nebraska prison system staffers.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1