Reed Moore Newsletter | Wednesday, April 1

Wednesday, April 1
Good morning,
Today we have stories about how you fit into the $2.2 trillion government stimulus plan passed last week. If you could use some help, you’re today’s April fool for not exploring this.
Your top local stories
Wondering where you fit into the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed last week? Read our guide.
- The bill includes checks for all Americans based on your tax filing status and income.
- Also learn about benefits in the legislation to help small businesses, students and more.
In Omaha
- The Douglas County Courthouse will stay open for now despite a prosecutor testing positive for Covid-19.
- As Omaha sees 10% increase in garbage and waste output, the city limits homes to four cars or sacks of yard waste, until further notice.
- The University of Nebraska system announced Tuesday it will hold commencement ceremonies online this May.
Around the State
- Gov. Ricketts to hold daily press briefing at 2 p.m. Today the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association as well as the Banking Department will join Governor Pete Ricketts as he talks about state response to coronavirus and what lies ahead.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of ideas to help us pass the time and stay engaged.
Go sight seeing
Take an afternoon drive north to Sioux City along the Missouri River. Take the Loess Hills Scenic Byway on the Iowa side or the Lewis & Clark Scenic Byway in Nebraska. Crank the tunes.
What’s happening in the United States?
Trump warns of “very, very painful days ahead”
- As the United States enters April, White House models show that anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 will die.
- For a long time, the CDC told people masks were unnecessary. Now it’s reexamining those guidelines.
What’s happening across the world?
As countries in Asia flatten the curve, life hasn’t returned to normal
- Tight restrictions that remain in countries like China offer a glimpse of what life after the coronavirus may look like for the United States and Europe.
