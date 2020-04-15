Reed Moore Newsletter | Wednesday, April 15

Posted on by Chris Bowling

Wednesday, April 15

Good morning,

Today we have stories about Nebraska’s lagging Medicaid expansion that’s grown no more urgent during a global health crisis, police cracking down locally on people violating park closings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, becoming a national hot spot for coronavirus transmission.

As Nebraska deals with pandemic, Medicaid expansion still sluggish

  • In a time when accessible health care is a necessity for most Americans, Nebraska is not accelerating its expansion of the national program to cover low-income people.

  • After 300 people fell ill at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, the first-term Republican Governor, Kristi Noem said Monday the state was testing a controversial drug touted by Trump.

In New York, 1 in 100 people have contracted coronavirus

  • The statistic illuminates further that New York is dealing with the world’s most severe concentration of the virus.

Anxiety from food producers and buyers as coronavirus continues to loom over U.S.

  • From cattle ranchers to corn farmers to supermarket shoppers, the food supply chain in the United States has seen serious disruption due to coronavirus.
  • As six states start to eye when they can ease restrictions, Trump said that the president has total authority over this issue, although many officials and experts say that’s a lie.

  • Lockdowns continue in Europe despite signs spread is slowing as cases near 2 million globally 

