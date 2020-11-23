Film Review: Refugee-pers Creepers, Two Die After Shooting at Bellevue Sonic, Grand Jury will Investigate Police Shooting and More Local News for Monday, November 23

11/23/20 • Day 71 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Good morning,

Today we have stories about a double fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, Mayor Jean Stothert’s update on the police shooting of Kenneth Jones and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s report on racial disparities in arrests and prisons across Nebraska.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • Mayor Stothert says a grand jury will investigate the police shooting of 35-year-old Omaha man Kenneth Jones.
  • The Bellevue Police Department identified the victims of a double fatal shooting at Sonic on Saturday night.
  • The community organization ProBLAC returned again to Omaha police headquarters Sunday night to protest the police shooting of Kenneth Jones.
  • UNMC has now dedicated a full tower at its hospital to coronavirus patients.
Around the State
  • new report reiterates that Black Nebraskans are grossly overrepresented in statewide arrest and incarceration numbers.
  • new law prohibits an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation.

