Film Review: Refugee-pers Creepers, Two Die After Shooting at Bellevue Sonic, Grand Jury will Investigate Police Shooting and More Local News for Monday, November 23

Writer/director Remi Weekes’s His House is at least a quadruple “No thank you please” recipient. Without ever sinking to the depths of a single, manipulative jump scare, the relentlessly chilling film repeatedly tells you — in no uncertain terms — that something absolutely panic-inducing is about to happen. Then that thing happens. Then you say “Absolutely not.”

Good morning, Today we have stories about a double fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, Mayor Jean Stothert’s update on the police shooting of Kenneth Jones and the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s report on racial disparities in arrests and prisons across Nebraska.

Top Local Stories

