Film Review: Refugee-pers Creepers, Two Die After Shooting at Bellevue Sonic, Grand Jury will Investigate Police Shooting and More Local News for Monday, November 23

11/23/20 • Day 71 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Writer/director Remi Weekes’s His House is at least a quadruple “No thank you please” recipient. Without ever sinking to the depths of a single, manipulative jump scare, the relentlessly chilling film repeatedly tells you — in no uncertain terms — that something absolutely panic-inducing is about to happen. Then that thing happens. Then you say “Absolutely not.”
- Mayor Stothert says a grand jury will investigate the police shooting of 35-year-old Omaha man Kenneth Jones.
- The Bellevue Police Department identified the victims of a double fatal shooting at Sonic on Saturday night.
- The community organization ProBLAC returned again to Omaha police headquarters Sunday night to protest the police shooting of Kenneth Jones.
- UNMC has now dedicated a full tower at its hospital to coronavirus patients.
- A new report reiterates that Black Nebraskans are grossly overrepresented in statewide arrest and incarceration numbers.
- A new law prohibits an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation.
