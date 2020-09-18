Remembering Lives Lost to COVID-19, TestNebraska Announces Mobile Testing, State Unemployment Claims Increase and More Top Local News for Friday, September 18

9/18/20 • Day 5 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Help Us Tell the Stories of Nebraskans We’ve Lost to COVID-19

Nearly 400 Nebraskans have died during the pandemic, but we don’t know much about them. Every day, a health department in the state issues a press release that says a man or a woman of such and such age died. But no more.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about TestNebraska’s mobile COVID-19 tests, an increase in state unemployment claims and the annual report on state corrections.

Top Local Stories