Remembering Lives Lost to COVID-19, TestNebraska Announces Mobile Testing, State Unemployment Claims Increase and More Top Local News for Friday, September 18

9/18/20 • Day 5 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Help Us Tell the Stories of Nebraskans We’ve Lost to COVID-19
Nearly 400 Nebraskans have died during the pandemic, but we don’t know much about them. Every day, a health department in the state issues a press release that says a man or a woman of such and such age died. But no more.
- With school back in session, TestNebraska and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center will offer expanded COVID-19 testing for infants, children and teens.
- A judge set bond for David Mitchell, an Omaha City Council candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor with an intellectual disability, at $1 million on Thursday.
- Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh worries CARES Act funds will be left on the table if the aid doesn’t get spent by the December deadline.
- The Scurlock family attorney, Justin Wayne, says unrest in Omaha played a role in the case.
- Former state Sen. Ray Aguilar will challenge Sen. Dan Quick for his old seat in Grand Island.
- The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) says there was a 6.6% increase in unemployment claims filed from the prior week.
- Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick released his annual report on state corrections citing racial disparities, contraband issues and a need for more job training.
Cajun Kitchen
