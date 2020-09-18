Remembering Lives Lost to COVID-19, TestNebraska Announces Mobile Testing, State Unemployment Claims Increase and More Top Local News for Friday, September 18

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

9/18/20 • Day 5 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Help Us Tell the Stories of Nebraskans We’ve Lost to COVID-19

Nearly 400 Nebraskans have died during the pandemic, but we don’t know much about them. Every day, a health department in the state issues a press release that says a man or a woman of such and such age died. But no more.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about TestNebraska’s mobile COVID-19 tests, an increase in state unemployment claims and the annual report on state corrections.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha
  • With school back in session, TestNebraska and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center will offer expanded COVID-19 testing for infants, children and teens.
  • A judge set bond for David Mitchell, an Omaha City Council candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor with an intellectual disability, at $1 million on Thursday.
  • Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh worries CARES Act funds will be left on the table if the aid doesn’t get spent by the December deadline.
  • The Scurlock family attorney, Justin Wayne, says unrest in Omaha played a role in the case.

Around the State

  • Former state Sen. Ray Aguilar will challenge Sen. Dan Quick for his old seat in Grand Island.
  • The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) says there was a 6.6% increase in unemployment claims filed from the prior week.
  • Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick released his annual report on state corrections citing racial disparities, contraband issues and a need for more job training.

What to do during quarantine?

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Cajun Kitchen

2819 N 30th st
 
The Wrenn family behind Cajun Kitchen could have written the book on spicy, saucy cuisine, but they’ve chosen to serve it instead. There isn’t an item on the menu that isn’t a messy delicious masterpiece, but the smothered pork chop is worth ignoring a lot of the crave-able menu for.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply