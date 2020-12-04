Renters on Edge, Omaha Plans Appeal in Farnam Bridge Case, Sen. Grassley Supports Federal Relief, Cities Across State Discuss Mask Mandate and More Local News for Friday, December 4

Become A Member

12/04/20 • Day 82 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Since late July, Douglas County’s rental assistance program, which can pay up to $7,000 in rent payments through CARES Act dollars, has approved less than half of the 5,761 applications it’s received. Some are still waiting to be processed and others are waiting on landlord responses, but more than 1,500 were denied, mostly due to insufficient documentation. About half of those remaining were denied upon resubmission.

Top Local Stories

Today we have stories about Omaha’s appeal of a judge’s decision in the Farnam St. bridge case, Sen. Grassley’s comments about federal funding and mask mandates across the state.

In Omaha

The Papillion City Council voted to pass a mask mandate Thursday.



The city will appeal a judge’s decision in the Farnam St. bridge case.

Pitch Pizzeria has paid employees a total of $93,304 in back wages to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Around the State

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that five more Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19.



U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he supports a federal funding package for coronavirus relief.

Cities in Nebraska are juggle the issue of whether to require masks as the state's governor continues to resist issuing a statewide mask mandate.