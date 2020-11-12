Residents Discuss New Police Union Contract, Utility Assistance Still Available in Douglas County, Lincoln-Lancaster Health Experts Warn Concertgoers and More Top Local News for Thursday, November 12

11/12/20 • Day 60 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Policing in Omaha, as well as across the nation, has come under intense scrutiny in recent months. From protests to the polls to policymaking of legislative bodies, the public’s not turned its attention from the issue. But after months of arguing, the conversation seems to have tilted in a new direction: “Who has the power to police the police?”

Good morning, Today we have stories about the remaining utility assistance funds in Douglas County, thousands of dollars in stolen health equipment in Lincoln and a possible super-spreader event at a Lincoln concert venue.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha People closely linked to the Omaha Police Department worry that an upcoming physical fitness test may cost some recruits their chance to get on the force.

Experts say if current COVID-19 trends continue, hospitals will be full in about three weeks.

There's still $1.6 million of federal grant money available to residents impacted financially by the pandemic to help cover gas and water bills.

The Siena Francis House has about 255 residents in quarantine or isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Around the State Lincoln police are investigating the theft of $35,000 of medical equipment that had been left outside a home for pickup by FedEx.

Nearly 240 Nebraska prison system staffers have been infected with the coronavirus, according to state officials.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department revoked a Lincoln concert venue's event permit after the venue failed to enforce social distancing at a Saturday night concert.