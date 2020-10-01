Scholarships Help Nebraskans Get Back to Work, Omaha City Council Approves New Equipment for Police, Secretary Evnen Announces Mail-In Tracking System and More Top Local News for Thursday, October 1

10/01/20 • Day 18 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

The state has doled out $16 million in CARES Act money to help get unemployed and underemployed Nebraskans into better paying, more rewarding work.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha Police’s internal investigation following Sunday’s shooting inside the Douglas County Jail, the Omaha City Council’s unanimous approval of new equipment for Omaha Police and the County’s new mail-in vote tracking system.

In Omaha Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse sat down on Wednesday to address concerns surrounding mail-in voting .

. The Omaha Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into a shooting that occurred Sunday inside the Douglas County Jail.

into a shooting that occurred Sunday inside the Douglas County Jail. The Omaha Police Department will be getting over 500 new body cameras and stun guns after the city council unanimously approved them.

unanimously approved them. Omaha City Council members are questioning how much longer Omaha will need its mask mandate . Around the State Nebraska Secretary of State of Bob Evnen says his office has been working to make sure votes stay protected, including setting up a tracking process on their website.

on their website. President Trump’s failure to denounce a white supremacist group in Tuesday night’s presidential debate is sparking concern right here in Nebraska.

right here in Nebraska. An infectious disease expert and professor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center called recent increased trends in COVID-19 indicators “alarm bells” for the state. What to do during quarantine?