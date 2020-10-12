Searching for Answers in a Worsening Pandemic, Omaha Man Left Legally Blind by Sarpy County Deputy, Hospitals Reaching Dangerous Occupancy Rate and More Top Local News for Monday, October 12

10/12/20 • Day 29 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Last week, Nebraska surpassed its previous seven-day average peak of COVID-19 cases by more than 100. This week we’ve doubled the ante and tacked on another 100+ cases. Today our daily caseload on average is 653.6. That’s 220 more cases, more people, on average than May and about 108 more cases than last week.
- An Omaha man says he was shot in the eye with a pepperball by a Sarpy County deputy during the protests near 72nd and Dodge in May.
- Omaha police and the Douglas County Health Department have received hundreds of complaints about the city’s mask mandate, but no citations have been issued.
- COVID-19 numbers in Douglas County are rapidly rising.
- Three staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Nebraska voters will decide six ballot issues on Nov. 3.
If you’re feeling an expedition into nature but want to observe from the comfort of your car there’s plenty of great fall drives you can take in the area and state. The Ponca Hills just north of Omaha promise great views of the Missouri River and a fiery explosion of color from the Cottonwood trees. The Lewis and Clark Scenic Byway also has 82 miles of riverfront and tree cover that turn beautiful in the fall.
