Searching for Home in Omaha, Omaha Extends Masks Mandate, Residents Discuss New Police Union Contract, Gov. Ricketts Doubles Down on Medical Marijuana and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 11

While thousands are evicted every year in Douglas County, according to a recent study from Creighton University and Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc., more people live in homes with code violations that take longer than a year on average to fix. In Omaha, nearly four out of five people living in poverty have jobs but lack the income to secure life’s necessities. The cost of living is rising, but 43% of Omaha’s residents are already paying more than 30% of their income on rent, according to Landscape Omaha.
- On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council discussed the city’s contract with the Omaha Police Officer’s Association.
- Creighton Prep is moving to fully remote classes after multiple students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Omaha City Council voted four to one to extend the mask mandate, this time until Feb. 23rd.
- The American Civil Liberties Union wants Omaha police to stop using chemicals to break up protests that officers deem unlawful.
- Nebraska continues to set records with the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and health care providers expect that to continue.
- The Nebraska State Patrol has issued 902 tickets to motorists driving over 100 mph in the first 10 months of this year.
- At a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts kept in line with his firm stance against medical and recreational marijuana.
Hopefully you’ve been taking a chance over the last few months to get outside for a breath of fresh air along a nice hike. But if you’re looking for a reason to finally break out the boots or sneakers, the multi-colored leaves and crisp air of fall provide the perfect backdrop to enjoy Nebraska’s wilderness. Hitchcock Nature Center, Fontenelle Forest, Chalco Hills Recreation Area, Neale Woods Nature Center and more all offer a variety of trails and sights for the outdoors inclined.
