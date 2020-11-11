Searching for Home in Omaha, Omaha Extends Masks Mandate, Residents Discuss New Police Union Contract, Gov. Ricketts Doubles Down on Medical Marijuana and More Top Local News for Wednesday, November 11

11/11/20 • Day 59 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

While thousands are evicted every year in Douglas County, according to a recent study from Creighton University and Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc., more people live in homes with code violations that take longer than a year on average to fix. In Omaha, nearly four out of five people living in poverty have jobs but lack the income to secure life’s necessities. The cost of living is rising, but 43% of Omaha’s residents are already paying more than 30% of their income on rent, according to Landscape Omaha.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha’s new police union contract, Omaha’s mask mandate extension and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ stance on medical marijuana.

Top Local Stories

