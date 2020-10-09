See Where People Are Requesting Ballots, Voting Early in Douglas County

As election draws closer and a significant portion of the population gets ready to vote by mail, tens of thousands of people in Douglas County have already either requested their ballot or cast their vote.

In West Omaha and Douglas County’s western suburbs, represented by wards four through eight, people have sent in their votes multitudes higher than their eastern neighbors. That same trend appeared in the May primary, which smashed records for mail-in voter turnout. People can still request a mail-in ballots until Oct. 23. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2. You can still register to vote until Oct. 16.