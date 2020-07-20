Call to Reinstate Public Safety Auditor, Protests Against Tear Gas, Governor Challenges Mask Mandate and more Top Local News for Monday, July 20

Posted on by Addie Costello

7/17/20 • Day 29 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

City Needs to Do the “Bare Minimum” 

“Reinstate the public safety auditor to police the police,” writes Dr. Dennis Hoffman, a UNO professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Dr. Pete Simi, from the Department of Sociology at Chapman University.

Today we have stories about two professors calling for the city to reinstate Omaha’s public safety auditor, people protesting the use of tear gas by police because they believe it negatively affects people who are pregnant or menstruating and Governor Pete Ricketts considering his available options to challenge Lincoln’s mask mandate.

Your Top Local Stories

Check out an interactive version of this map on our website. 
In Omaha

Around the State

