Call to Reinstate Public Safety Auditor, Protests Against Tear Gas, Governor Challenges Mask Mandate and more Top Local News for Monday, July 20

7/17/20 • Day 29 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
City Needs to Do the “Bare Minimum”
Advertisement
“Reinstate the public safety auditor to police the police,” writes Dr. Dennis Hoffman, a UNO professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Dr. Pete Simi, from the Department of Sociology at Chapman University.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Advertisement
Your Top Local Stories
- Around 10% of the Omaha Fire Department’s crew have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19.
- The third annual Taste of North Omaha event was held outdoors over the weekend to ease concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
- Protestors gathered outside of Omaha police headquarters to demand police stop using tear gas because of its believed negative effects on pregnant or menstruating individuals.
- Douglas County reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
- Electric scooters returned to Omaha this weekend.
- Omaha-area schools are continuing to release their reopening plans for the fall and not every school district is requiring masks.
- Independent, Omaha music venues are worried about permanent closure if they do not receive financial help.
Around the State
- The Nebraska Democratic Party voted for Alisha Shelton to run as its representative for the U.S. Senate race. However, Shelton will only be able to run if the current nominee, Chris Janicek, drops out of the race.
- Governor Pete Ricketts is considering the legal options available to challenge the mask mandate in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
- Nebraska’s small, private colleges are facing an increasingly difficult future due to an upcoming dip in the country’s college-aged population.
- Due to coronavirus safety concerns, there has been a 21% rise in Nebraska’s homeschool filings.
- Dakota County has the 23rd highest coronavirus death rate in the country.
- A group of state senators and Nebraska citizens are pushing to pass a bill that would fund a study of the extreme effects of climate change on the state’s weather.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1