Senator Justin Wayne Speaks, Douglas County Announces Polling Place Changes, UNL Hosts 12th Annual Conference on Human Trafficking and More Top Local News for Friday, October 2

Posted on by Mark McGaugh

10/02/20 • Day 19 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Although he is running unopposed for re-election as the representative for the 13th District, Wayne emphasized the importance of his constituents’ votes. His message was clear: Activism is no longer just about protesting, it’s about changing offices, and that starts by registering to vote.

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning,

Today we have stories about the Omaha Federation of Labor’s defense of Don Kleine, polling place changes in Douglas County and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 12th annual Interdisciplinary Conference on Human Trafficking.

Top Local Stories

Check out the survey on our website.

In Omaha
  • The Omaha Federation of Labor is calling on the Nebraska Democratic Party to rescind its criticism of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
  • The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is accepting applications for rental and mortgage assistance.
  • The Douglas County Election Commission announced polling place changes yesterday.
  • On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day.

Around the State

  • Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion goes into effect October 1 and thousands of low-income adults may now qualify for Medicaid benefits.
  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 12th annual Interdisciplinary Conference on Human Trafficking is expanding its reach to a global and virtual audience.
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he has “no concerns” about the safety and security of Nebraska’s election process, including mail-in ballots.

What to do during quarantine?

 

From our list of things to do during quarantine:

Fall Food

While summer brought a good chance to garden and enjoy fresh produce, we all look forward to fall and the menagerie of savory and sweet dishes it comes with. Whether it’s apple pie, a hearty chili or a spiked cider, it’s time to treat yourself to a soul-affirming fall meal.

Daily Comic

Read more on thereader.com

Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com

The Omaha Reader

4734 S 27th St #1

Omaha, NE 68107

Category: News

Leave a Reply