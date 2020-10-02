Senator Justin Wayne Speaks, Douglas County Announces Polling Place Changes, UNL Hosts 12th Annual Conference on Human Trafficking and More Top Local News for Friday, October 2

10/02/20 • Day 19 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
Although he is running unopposed for re-election as the representative for the 13th District, Wayne emphasized the importance of his constituents’ votes. His message was clear: Activism is no longer just about protesting, it’s about changing offices, and that starts by registering to vote.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- The Omaha Federation of Labor is calling on the Nebraska Democratic Party to rescind its criticism of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
- The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is accepting applications for rental and mortgage assistance.
- The Douglas County Election Commission announced polling place changes yesterday.
- On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 that were received by midnight the previous day.
Around the State
- Nebraska’s Medicaid expansion goes into effect October 1 and thousands of low-income adults may now qualify for Medicaid benefits.
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 12th annual Interdisciplinary Conference on Human Trafficking is expanding its reach to a global and virtual audience.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he has “no concerns” about the safety and security of Nebraska’s election process, including mail-in ballots.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Fall Food
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1