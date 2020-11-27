Short-Staffed Hospitals Need Help, Nurse Dies from COVID-19, GoFundMe Launched for Sonic Shooting Victims, Judge Tosses Cases Against Protesters and More Local News for Friday, November 27

11/27/20 • Day 75 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Mindy, a COVID ICU nurse in Council Bluffs who asked her last name not be included, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 14. She’s worked to exhaustion and broke down crying while praying with patients who are dying alone. She feels like they’re not getting the help they need from the public, the government or even her own hospital.

Good morning, Today we have stories about an Omaha nurse who died after contracting COVID-19, fundraising efforts for the families of the Sonic shooting victims and a judge’s decision to throw out cases against protesters.

Top Local Stories

In Omaha A nurse who worked on a surgical unit at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha has died after contracting COVID-19.

after contracting COVID-19. Multiple GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to help victims of last Saturday’s shooting at a Sonic in Bellevue.

have been created to help victims of last Saturday’s shooting at a Sonic in Bellevue. A judge has thrown out cases against 25 protesters who Omaha police said were illegally blocking traffic. Around the State Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. More than half of Nebraska’s 1.95 million residents now live in a community that requires a mask to be worn indoors. What to do during quarantine?