Short-Staffed Hospitals Need Help, Nurse Dies from COVID-19, GoFundMe Launched for Sonic Shooting Victims, Judge Tosses Cases Against Protesters and More Local News for Friday, November 27

11/27/20 • Day 75 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends
Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
“It Feels Like A Slap in the Face:” Short-Staffed Hospitals Need Public’s Help to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Mindy, a COVID ICU nurse in Council Bluffs who asked her last name not be included, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 14. She’s worked to exhaustion and broke down crying while praying with patients who are dying alone. She feels like they’re not getting the help they need from the public, the government or even her own hospital.
View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com
Good morning,
Top Local Stories
Check out the survey on our website.
- A nurse who worked on a surgical unit at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha has died after contracting COVID-19.
- Multiple GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to help victims of last Saturday’s shooting at a Sonic in Bellevue.
- A judge has thrown out cases against 25 protesters who Omaha police said were illegally blocking traffic.
- Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
- More than half of Nebraska’s 1.95 million residents now live in a community that requires a mask to be worn indoors.
What to do during quarantine?
From our list of things to do during quarantine:
Along with lights, there are several ways you can dress up your home for the winter. Buy some mistletoe at the grocery store or make a Christmas wreath with some of the fallen leaves in your yard. If you’re a Christmas fanatic there’s no better time to dust off your storage boxes to get your home looking merry throughout December.
Daily Comic
Check out more coverage online at TheReader.com
The Omaha Reader
4734 S 27th St #1