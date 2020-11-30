State Leaders Powerless in Pandemic Fight, OPD Issues First Mask Ticket, Symone Sanders Named White House Spokesperson, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Stabilize and More Local News for Monday, November 30

11/30/20 • Day 78 of Phase IV • Nationwide case trends

Just like most places in America, COVID-19 has become a political issue in Nebraska that Senator Tony Vargas, and many other politicians, can do little about. Since Gov. Ricketts declared a state of emergency, Vargas said he and other senators have tried to lobby the governor for stronger health measures, but to little effect. The strategy now is grassroots advocacy: retweeting doctors sharing harrowing stories inside COVID ICUs, trying to build coalitions with business owners and changing public health from the bottom up.

Good morning, Today we have stories about Omaha police issuing their first citation for mask mandate violations, Omaha native Symone Sanders’ new White House position and the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Top Local Stories

of Omaha’s mask mandate were issued to employees of two businesses. Omaha native Symone Sanders will serve as chief spokesperson for VP-elect Kamala Harris.

for VP-elect Kamala Harris. After years of discussion and preparation, the City of Omaha’s new waste collection program will begin today. Around the State The Fremont Board of Health passed a measure on Friday requiring people five years and older to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose while indoors.

on Friday requiring people five years and older to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose while indoors. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks.

with COVID-19 in Nebraska has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks. Precious McKesson will be the first woman and the first woman of color in Nebraska to cast an electoral college ballot for a Democrat. What to do during quarantine?