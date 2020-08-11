Stothert Supports Mask Mandate, Wind Storm Leaves Many Without Power, Day Cares Worried for the Future and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 11

Posted on by Addie Costello

8/11/20 • Day 51 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaking before the Omaha City Council on July 21, 2020.

Stothert in Favor of Mask Mandate, Questions Effectiveness, Whether City Council Has Votes

The Omaha City Council will consider an emergency ordinance for a proposed mask mandate on Tuesday, Aug. 11 after the Douglas County health director folded under state legal pressure on July 31.

Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council voting on a mask mandate that now has the support of Mayor Jean Stothert, OPPD classifying yesterday’s wind storm as one of the top 10 worst in the utility’s history and childcare providers concerned for their futures after childcare subsidies are taken away for kids enrolled in remote learning.

Your Top Local Stories

In Omaha

Around the State

