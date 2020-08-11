Stothert Supports Mask Mandate, Wind Storm Leaves Many Without Power, Day Cares Worried for the Future and More Top Local News for Tuesday, August 11

8/11/20 • Day 51 of Phase III • Nationwide case trends

Support us by becoming a member and following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Stothert in Favor of Mask Mandate, Questions Effectiveness, Whether City Council Has Votes

The Omaha City Council will consider an emergency ordinance for a proposed mask mandate on Tuesday, Aug. 11 after the Douglas County health director folded under state legal pressure on July 31.

Advertisement

View our guide to local resources at TheReader.com

Good morning, Today we have stories about the Omaha City Council voting on a mask mandate that now has the support of Mayor Jean Stothert, OPPD classifying yesterday’s wind storm as one of the top 10 worst in the utility’s history and childcare providers concerned for their futures after childcare subsidies are taken away for kids enrolled in remote learning. Advertisement

Your Top Local Stories