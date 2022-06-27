Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Highway Improvement Plan: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will continue public hearing and vote on the One-and-Six Year Highway Improvement Plan Tuesday.
- ARPA: The County Board will also vote to allocate funding from the American Rescue Plan, including $500,000 to Charles Drew Medical Center for a mobile health care unit, and $50,000 to design a new facility for the North Omaha Cultural Center.
- Streetcar Redevelopment Agreement: The Omaha City Council will vote on a redevelopment agreement with the Omaha Streetcar Authority, including authorizing the use of up to $356.4 million in tax increment financing dollars. The City Council will also hold a public hearing on a $3.4 million agreement with Omaha Development Foundation for engineering and design work on the proposed streetcar.
- CHI Kitchen TIF: The City Council will vote on a $385,000 tax increment financing loan to expand CHI’s existing facilities at 1127 North 20th Street for a community kitchen.
tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.